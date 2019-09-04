Brandon Named Safest City In South Dakota

BRANDON, S.D – National news outlets like The New York Times and ABC News use the resources from a certain database, and this database has something big to say about Brandon, South Dakota.

Backgroundchecks.org released its “Safest Cities in America”, and Brandon topped the South Dakota list. They say it wasn’t only law enforcement, but the community that played a large part.

It’s the 4th year Brandon has been able to make it happen. The report is measured on crime rate and law enforcement. These two factors go hand in hand, and Brandon takes their employed officers seriously.

“A good portion for the funds that we spend in the city of Brandon are dedicated to the police department,” says Mayor Paul Lunberg.

Mayor Lunberg takes pride in Brandon’s officers. As a citizen, he benefits first hand.

“I’ve been here for 30 years, and as a person living here and a parent it’s just, I don’t think twice, you kinda take it for granted,” he adds.

Even with all of the work officers do, they give most of the credit to the community.

“We would like to, you know, think our officers are doing a great job, but I think it’s more of a testament to the community itself, and its citizens that life here. They’re very engaged, very cooperative, they’re not afraid to look out for their neighbors,” says Lieutenant Jamie Steffel.

The mayor agrees. He says, “The community cares, and their always consistently on the lookout.”

Showing that the motto, “If you see something, say something” goes a long way.

Brandon’s police and city officials take pride in the ability to maximize day-to-day safety for their civilians.

To see the other “Safest Cities in America” you can go to backgroundchecks.org.