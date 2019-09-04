City Councilor Greg Neitzert Announces Re-Election Bid

SIOUS FALLS, S.D. – City Councilor Greg Neitzert is seeking another term representing the Northwest District on the Sioux Falls City Council.

Neitzert was first elected to the council in 2016. Prior to filling the Northwest District seat, he served five years on the Sioux Falls Zoning Board of Adjustment.

“It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Sioux Falls,” says Greg Neitzert. “If re-elected, I pledge to continue to fight for the citizens of Sioux Falls and to make decisions based on the best long-term interests of our residents. We need an honest, informed, and principled leadership more than ever to address the many challenges and opportunities as our city continues to grow. I believe I have proven to be that type of leader.”

Neitzert he will continue to prioritize repairing city roads, maintaining critical infrastructure, addressing crime, promoting sustainable development and neighborhood revitalization while focusing on job creation and economic development.

The next municipal election is scheduled on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

Voters will decide on four City Council seats: At-Large Council Member, Southwest District Council Member, Northwest District Council Member, and Northeast District Council Member.