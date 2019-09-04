DTSF Inc., PBR Team Up For September Block Party

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It’s either the last party of the summer, or the first party of the fall.

DTSF Inc., and PBR have once again teamed up to organize the upcoming September Block Party.

The event will also host the 5th Annual Mechanical Bull Media Challenge. Along with bragging rights, 6 local celebrities will compete against 6 first responders for the illustrious PBR belt buckle. After the competition, the public is invited to test their bull riding skills until 8:30 p.m.

Music is also a big component to this event, according to officials with DTSF. The non-profit enjoys providing a mix of local talent, and bringing in other artists to perform. Audrianna and Greyson Schulz, 11 Years New, and Armchair Boogie are all scheduled to take the stage.

Numerous food trucks and product vendors will also line the edges of the 8th & Railroad parking lot.

Everything kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and wraps up after Armchair Boogie’s performance.