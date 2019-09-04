Former Mayor Announces New Book Release

Sioux Falls, S.D.- The former two-term mayor of Sioux Falls is announcing his first self-published book titled, “Serve. Lead. Win.” Mike Huether says the book incorporates his life, business and public service experiences along with the memories he made and lessons he learned. Huether says this is a book for anyone that wants to “make the most of the days they are provided.”

The 123 page book, published by throne publishing group of Sioux Falls, is available on amazon. “Now, Sioux Falls, our book is also the number one new release on Amazon when it comes to leadership. Thank you. Thank you Sioux Falls, thanks for cheering us on,” said Huether.

Huether also announced his new website. You can find the link here.