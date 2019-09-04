Former Mayor Mike Huether to Announce New Book, Website on Government Leadership

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The former two-term Mayor of Sioux Falls is announcing his first book titled, “Serve.Lead.Win.”

Mike Huether says the book incorporates his life, business and public service experiences along with the memories he made, lessons he learned and goals he accomplished.

Huether says “it is a book for anyone that wants to make the most of the days they are provided.”

The 123-page book, published by Throne Publishing Group, is already available on Amazon. The description reads:

Mike Huether not only believes the government can get things done, but time and time again he has delivered on that belief. In his new book, Mike shares the why, what and how behind getting things done in government. You’ll learn: -The difference between a politician and a true public servant

-Behind the scenes stories from some of Mike’s victories and temporary defeats in public leadership

-Practical insights that will empower any public servant to get things done

A media-only press conference to announce the book will be held 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Epicosity in downtown Sioux Falls at 300 North Main Avenue.