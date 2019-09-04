Garrow Excited For His Lynx to Play in Dakota Bowl

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Brandon Valley Lynx were picked to defend their 11-AAA title in 2019. But they lost their season opener to Roosevelt 28-13. Head coach Chad Garrow, who shaved off his lucky beard as a result, thinks this game could be great for his team, since this will be the biggest crowd most of them will ever play in front of. He has experience as a coach 3 years ago and as a player in 1984. “I just know it will be cool for the kids. It was in 2016 and was for me as a player. It’s awesome for your kids and stuff and you just don’t want the game, you don’t want the moment to be bigger than the game. So we make sure to stress to them that this is still a game and we’re here to play football and that’s what it’s about…”

The Knights are coming off a big win over RC Stevens in a game that finished after 1:00 Mountain Time because of weather delays. Tate Wishard led the way with 158 yards rushing and 5 scores in the 56-20 win for O’Gorman. They have not lost in the Dakota Bowl in the 3 years Jayson Poppinga has taken over as head coach.