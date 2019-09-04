Google to Limit Data Collection on Kids’ YouTube Videos

WASHINGTON (AP) – Google’s video site YouTube will limit data collection on users who watch children’s programming on its main site, even if the user’s an adult.

Google already does that on its kids-specific site, YouTube Kids.

The policy change comes as the Federal Trade Commission and New York state fined Google $170 million combined to settle allegations it collected children’s personal data without their parents’ consent.

Content identified as children’s programming on YouTube’s main site will not offer features like comments and notifications and won’t serve personalized ads. Those sharing the video will have to identify children’s programming as such. The service will also use artificial intelligence to flag content that targets children.

Google says the changes will happen in four months to give family and kid creators a chance to adjust.

Meanwhile, Google says it will promote YouTube Kids with a new marketing campaign.