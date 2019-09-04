Northwestern Rallies Past DWU in GPAC Volleyball

Northwestern Rallies Past DWU in GPAC Volleyball

MITCHELL, SD… The Dakota Wesleyan volleyball team was sporting an 8-0 record before Wednesday night’s big GPAC match-up with #7 Northwestern (7-0). And the match was played at the Corn Palace for good reason with an enthusiastic crowd on hand to cheer on the Tigers who won the first set 25-22 and took a 7 point lead in the second set behind the play of Emily Brunsing who had 15 kills and Rebecca Frick who had 10. But Kyle Vanden Bosch’s crew re-grouped and came back to win the 2nd set 26-24 and regain the momentum, eventually winning the match 3-1. Emily Van Ginkel led the way with 14 kills and Anna Wedel (Kiel) had 13 for the Red Raiders who kept their perfect record in tact. They have made the NAIA national tournament 9 times in 14 years under Vanden Bosch who now has a career record of 405-118.