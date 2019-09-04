Sioux Falls Red Cross Nurse Deploying for Hurricane Dorian

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls woman is headed south to help with Hurricane Dorian relief.

Red Cross Nurse Patty Vaska flew out this afternoon. She’s heading to North Carolina where Dorian is expected to hit Thursday night as a category 2 storm.

Vaska doesn’t know where exactly she will be needed but says it could include helping the sick or going out after the storm to homes that did not evacuate.

Vaska also deployed last year for Hurricane Florence. She says every deployment is different but one thing remains the same.

“I can never cease to be amazed at how people rise to the finest of humanity during the worst of circumstances,” said Vaska.

Vaska says Red Cross volunteers need to be ready within 24 hours of receiving a call. She will be deployed for about two weeks.