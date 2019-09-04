Someone You Should Know: Marathon Man

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-In life there are hurdles we come across, but sometimes they can lead to something good. One Sioux Falls runner went through a tough time in his life, but chose not to let it hold him back. Now he’s about to reach his biggest milestone yet.

Pat Schwebach is always running. It’s not only one of his favorite hobbies but his saving grace.

“Running is a way to stay healthy, which will give me a better chance of not getting cancer again so that I can be here with my family,” said Pat.

Pat says he was always an active guy, but he took it for granted until he was diagnosed with Non-hodgkin Lymphoma in 1997.

“It was pretty hard for me to do anything when I was going through cancer treatment. I was pretty weak,” said Pat.

So weak he couldn’t even play with his son. So he made a promise to himself.

“If I was lucky enough, blessed enough to make it through that I’d do my best to stay in shape and take care of my body and try to boost up the immune system as much as I could by exercising,” said Pat.

When he got better that’s what he did.

“Started out by walking and I progressed up to running,” said Pat.

At first, running a mile was an accomplishment, but he kept at it.

“Try a 5k, see if I could do three miles, okay did that. There’s a 10k coming up, I’ll try six,” said Pat.

He continued to add on more miles. Then in 2000 he ran his first half marathon in Sioux Falls.

“When you can finally do it, it’s gratifying and feels good.”

Now Pat will run his 20th Sioux Falls Half Marathon this Sunday.

This is not just a running accomplishment, but an accomplishment of how far he’s come since fighting cancer. He wants other cancer patients and survivors to know that they can accomplish anything.

“Cancer doesn’t mean that you won’t be able to do things or that you can’t do things. It’s all a mindset. Hang in there, don’t give up hope,” said Pat.

After Pat runs the Sioux Falls Half Marathon this Sunday, he says he plans to keep running as long as he can. He’s already getting signed up to run the 21st one next year.