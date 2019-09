What Will 5G Really Mean to You?

Tech expert and author of “Wired for Coding”, Will Bushee, was back in the KDLT News Today studio to talk about the difference we might see once 5G is up and running in Sioux Falls and South Dakota.

Is getting a new 5G capable phone worth the investment? Do you need to do anything differently? How much faster can the internet actually get? Bushee talks about all of this and more in the interview with Carleen Wild, below.