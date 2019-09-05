Alcohol Permit Denied for Planned Casino at Bob’s Cafe Location

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Plans for a casino in the former Bob’s Cafe building in Sioux Falls has hit a major roadblock.

The City Planning Commission last night denied an alcohol permit to the building’s owner after several residents in the area voiced their concerns.

The planned video lottery casino will not be able to serve alcohol without the permit.

According to state law, all video lottery casinos need an alcohol permit to operate, which puts the future of the planned casino in question.

The property owner has five days to appeal or he can wait six months to re-apply.