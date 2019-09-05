Citibank Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New Sioux Falls Location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It was a big day for one of Sioux Falls largest employers.

Senators Thune and Rounds stopped by Citibank’s ribbon-cutting ceremony for the company’s new $72 million office in Sioux Falls.

The four-story, 150,000 square-foot campus is located between I-29 and I-229.

With amenities like a fitness center, a café, and a branch bank, officials say the new building is a big upgrade for employees.

Craig Hansen from “We’ve also added a whole bunch of technology in terms of how our people work every day. Our employees are excited to come to work. They’ve got dual monitors, they’ve got the latest in technology for CPU’s, they’ve got flexible seating, they’ve got sit-stand desks now so they can stand up and sit down and have an ergonomic experience throughout the day.”

Citibank’s roots in Sioux Falls trace back to 1981.

It’s the seventh-largest employer in Sioux Falls, with around 1,800 employees.