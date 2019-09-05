Neighborhood Watch Group Creates a Sense of Safety

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-Many residents across Sioux Falls are working to improve their neighborhoods and make them feel safer. One way they’re doing this is by starting a neighborhood watch group.

When you move into the Cathedral Historic District in Sioux Falls, you’ll receive a welcome kit.

“Gives them information about who their neighbors are, so that right away they can be tapped into our community,” said resident Lura Roti.

That’s just the start to all the benefits neighbors say their neighborhood watch brings. Mary Glenski has lived in the Cathedral Historic District since 1965. Thanks to the neighborhood watch, she’s seen the neighborhood improve and grow.

“It helped people to get to know each other better, which is always good and it gave people a chance to see samples of what could be done with an old house if you wanted to work on it,” said Glenski.

Now-a-days there’s a planning committee that organizes different get-togethers.

“Whether it’s seminars or potlucks or a neighborhood book club, we’re getting together, so we’re really building a community of friends,” said Roti.

Something neighbors appreciate.

“Out of the 6 by 3 block neighborhood that the Cathedral Historic District is in that I probably know 75 percent of my neighbors. That’s awesome,” said Resident Leah Pidde.

The neighborhood watch has also allowed neighbors to feel a lot safer.

“When you have community, you have communication and when you have communication, you feel like a safer, more close knit community,” said Pidde.

They have a close relationship with city leaders and law enforcement, including their own police liaison they can contact with concerns or questions..

“If we do give them a call because there is a challenge, they address it right away and then they actually give us updates,” said Roti.

The liaison also educates neighbors on how to make their homes more secure and report suspicious activity. Residents say they feel good knowing their neighbors are looking out for their well-being.

If you’re interested in getting a neighborhood watch group started call 605-367-7212 and ask for Kyle Johnson.