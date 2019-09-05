Northern Falls in Opener to Bemidji State

Northern Falls in Opener to Bemidji State

Aberdeen, S.D. – The Northern State University football team dropped their season opener on Thursday evening to Bemidji State University with a score of 33-7. It was a breezy night from Swisher Field, as the Wolves were unable to light a spark early.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 7, BSU 33

Records : NSU 0-1 (0-1 North), BSU 1-0 (1-0 North)

Attendance: 3,972

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Beavers jumped out to a quick lead scoring on their first drive of the evening and notching 19 points in the first quarter

The NSU defense held BSU scoreless in the second and again in the fourth, however the Beavers tacked on another 14 points in the third

The Wolves broke through mid-way through the fourth quarter with their first touchdown off the season as Isaiah Cherrier rushed 37-yards to the goal line

Both teams recorded 111 yards rushing, while the Beavers notched 192 yards passing with the Wolves 181

NSU averaged a game high 3.4 yards per rush and 7.2 yards per completion

Despite recording more first downs in the game, Northern was unable to convert in the red-zone going 0-for-2 and went just 5-of-19 on third down

The Bemidji State defense pressured the Wolves at the line with three sacks and three interceptions in the game

Seven members of the Northern State defense recorded four tackles or more and the Wolves combined for 4.0 tackles for a loss of 11 yards

The defense held the Beavers to 3-of-13 on third down, however BSU was able to convert when needed going 5-of-6 in the red-zone

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Hunter Trautman: 167 yards passing, 30-yard long

Isaiah Cherrier: 59 yards rushing, 37-yard long, 1 touchdown

Dakota Larson: 48 yards receiving, 31 return yards

Boston Bauer: 45 yards receiving, 30-yard long, 92 return yards, 25-yard long (return)

Brayden McNeary: 7 tackles, 0.5 tackle for a loss of 1, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Isaiah Nolan: 1 forced fumble, 1 blocked PAT

Payton Eue: 180 yards punting, 40-yard long

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

Northern is now 4-1 all-time from the InsuraCrop Ag Bowl

UP NEXT

Northern State hits the road next Saturday to face NSIC North Division foe Minot State. Kick-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. from Herb Parker Stadium. NSU returns home September 21 at 6 p.m. versus MSU Moorhead.