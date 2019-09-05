Northwestern Has Very High Hopes For 2019 Football Season

ORANGE CITY, IA… The Northwestern Red Raiders were ranked 5th in the final regular season NAIA poll last year and were still considered a young team. And with a terrific trio of skilled players at QB, RB and WR there’s good reason why Matt McCarty is very optimistic about the Red Raiders 2019 season. “The majority of our production offensively is back. Jacob Kalagonis is back and he’s been a 4-year starter for us at running back. I think he’s the best running back we’ve ever had at Northwestern. He has a chance to be our all-time leading rusher after this season. Tyson Kooima is back for his junior year at quarterback. He should be our all-time leading passer at Northwestern about midway through the season. And then we also return Shane Solberg at receiver. Shane was second to Connor Niles and I think everybody in the country at every level was behind Connor Niles in receiving. Shane’s an outstanding competitor. He’s probably the most humble and hard-working kid that I’ve been around…”