Victim Dies Following Shed Collapse in East Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A man has died following a shed collapse in east Sioux Falls on Thursday.

Authorities say the man was demolishing a shed at a residence near 5000 East 10th Street. The shed collapsed and trapped the man before he was taken to the hospital. Authorities say the incident is being investigated to “determine the sequence of the collapse and subsequent fatal medical event.”

Authorities say due to the medical nature of the incident, no more information will be released at this time.

PREVIOUS STORY

One person was taken to the hospital after a shed collapsed this afternoon in Sioux Falls.

Authorities were called to a home on the 5400 block of East Erin Place. A shed in the backyard of the home collapsed onto a person. That person was trapped under it and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.