Parkston Authorities Warning Residents of Possible Scam

PARKSTON, S.D. – Authorities in Parkston are warning residents of a possible new scam.

Authorities say a man who goes by the name of “Shawn” is trying to sell meat, with a business called Dakota State and Seafood Company.

Authorities say the man does not have a peddlers license and that the meat is not good quality and very expensive. The man is selling the meat out of a white pickup truck pulling a freezer.

Authorities say if he stops at your home, you should call police.