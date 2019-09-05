Parkston Authorities Warning Residents of Possible Scam
PARKSTON, S.D. – Authorities in Parkston are warning residents of a possible new scam.
Authorities say a man who goes by the name of “Shawn” is trying to sell meat, with a business called Dakota State and Seafood Company.
Authorities say the man does not have a peddlers license and that the meat is not good quality and very expensive. The man is selling the meat out of a white pickup truck pulling a freezer.
Authorities say if he stops at your home, you should call police.