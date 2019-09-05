Political Insiders Spar on Investigation of State Democratic Party, Redistricting

National politics are grabbing most of the headlines right now. Things are seemingly quiet in Pierre and state legislators, for the most part, are home in their respective districts and back to the full-time job of career and family.

But there are still a lot of moving parts, especially ahead of the 2020 election year. Finance Director for the South Dakota GOP, Dave Roetman, and Democratic State Senator Reynold Nesiba from District 15 joined us in studio Thursday morning to talk about an investigation underway into the alleged mishandling of millions of dollars for the State Democratic Party, temporary office closures for the SDDP and the issues redistricting might cause (or fix) if an initiated measure on the issue, makes it onto next year’s ballot.