Poppinga Excited For Big Game Against BV in Dakota Bowl

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The O’Gorman Knights are 3-0 in Dakota Bowl games under head coach Jayson Poppinga. And with Brandon Valley as the opponent, he expects his players to be extra fired up since both of their losses last year were to the Lynx… “It is and Dakota Bowl is always easy to get excited for and then you top on the fact that our only two losses last year were to Brandon Valley that they definitely have had this game circled on the calendar for the last 6 months. The Dakota Bowl atmosphere is 2nd to none and you put Brandon Valley on this stage with us and you couldn’t have scripted it up any better for this year…” The Knights won their season opener at RC Stevens 56-20 and the Lynx lost 28-13 to Roosevelt at Howard Wood Field.