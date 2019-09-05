USF Cougars Plan To Be Offensive Again

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The USF Cougars open the season Thursday in St. Paul against Concordia. Gabe Watson is back after rushing for almost 2,000 yards last year and 26 TD’s. But Caden Walters also brings back experience at the QB spot after having a really good year in 2018. Head coach Jon Anderson expects more of the same this year from his league-leading offense. “We did and it kind of went un-noticed but they ended up leading the league in yards and the leading rusher in the country and our quarterback led the conference in completion percentage so there’s a lot of positive things to build off of and the amount of guys coming back is exciting to work with…”