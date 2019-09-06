Charges Pending in Fatal Watertown Crash

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



WATERTOWN, S.D. – A 59-year-old woman from Marvin, SD was killed Thursday in a crash Thursday evening near Watertown.

Authorities say charges are pending.

Watertown police say the crash happened at 3500 block of 9th Avenue SE just before 8 p.m. Thursday.

Initial reports say a Gray Mercury Mountaineer was westbound on 9th Avenue SE when it collided with a Blue Ford Explorer that was crossing 9th Ave SE from 35th St Circle.

Two patients from the Mountaineer were transported to Prairie Lakes Hospital by Watertown Fire Rescue with serious non-life threatening injuries.

Roberta Anderson, the driver of the Ford, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

Names are being withheld at this time pending family notification.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Watertown Police Department.