Coyotes Face Tall Task At Oklahoma

Sooners Ranked 4th In FBS

VERMILLION, S.D. — USD’s difficult schedule reaches it’s toughest challenge tomorrow.

The Coyotes head to Oklahoma tomorrow at 6 PM to face the 4th ranked Sooners of the FBS. Home to the last two Heisman Trophy winners (Baker Mayfield & Kyler Murray), the Yotes will have to contend with a potential third in Jalen Hurts who went for over 500 total yards in a win over Houston last week.

No one outside of the Coyotes locker room expects the game to be competitive, but USD knows what to expect of themselves.