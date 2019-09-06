Family Heirlooms Stolen from Storage Unit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-Storage units can be convenient places to keep old trinkets, family heirlooms, and other valuables.

But, as one Sioux Falls family found out, they may not be as safe as you think.

When Jerod Tolsma unlocked his unit on Thursday, he was in for a devastating discovery.

Overnight, thieves broke into his storage unit at Dakotaland storage and took valuables that are worth more than their market price.

Jarod describes what happened after unlocking the unit, “First Thing I noticed was well we had, my girlfriend had her saddles and stuff up here in the front and right here in the middle and the first thing I noticed is well they’re gone, something happened and then I started noticing little things here and there.”

It wasn’t long before he realized that many of his late mother’s belongings had also been stolen including a glass, globe lamp with roses on it, thanksgiving dishware, and handmade Christmas decorations, all items that cannot be replaced.

“I was heartbroken, it was gut wrenching, you know it was like a piece of her was taken from you, you know it’s just like you’re losing her all over.” Says Jerod’s sister Heather Hochstein.

Heather and Jerod thought that their belongings were safe.

The unit was locked, and supposed to be protected by 24-hour surveillance.

“Yeah these camera’s on the ends there’s one on both end of the unit and all the other unit and they used to the same thing they pointed in and now they’re pointed straight out and it looks like somebody’s spray painted them.” Jerod explains.\

Police say what happened to Jerod and Heather… is happening to a lot of people who rent storage units.

Officer Sam Clemens reports, “I know I’ve seen them in the past few days.”

Now, as Jerod and Heather recover from their loss, they have some advice so that other storage unit owners don’t suffer the same fate. Jerod warns people to “Check it more often. You want to make sure your stuff’s safe.”