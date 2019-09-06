FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 2 (9-6-19)
Highlights from 13 Games In The Third Edition Of The Season!
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The third Football Friday of 2019 is jam packed with action! Upsets, incredible plays and moments fill our show as we feature 13 games from Week 2 of action in South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota! Click on the video viewer for all the highlights, scores and FUN featuring:
-Roosevelt @ Lincoln
-Washington @ Harrisburg
-Pierre @ West Central
-Yankton @ Dakota Valley
-Mitchell @ SF Christian
-Madison @ Canton
-Sioux Valley @ Bridgwater-Emery/Ethan
-Winner @ Woonsocket-Wessington Springs-Sanborn Central
-Bon Homme @ Wolsey-Wessington
-Maple River @ Luverne
-Granada-Huntley/GEC Truman @ Hills-Beaver Creek
-West Sioux @ Central Lyon
-Western Christian @ Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley