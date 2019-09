I-229 Closures Starting Next Week for 26th Street Bridge Construction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A heads up for commuters in east Sioux Falls.

Starting next week, I-229 will be closed temporarily between Cliff Avenue and 10th Street. The closures begin at 8 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday. The closures could continue for up to eight nights.

The closures are needed for the contractor to set girders on the new 26th Street bridge.

The $37 million project is expected to be complete by November of 2020.