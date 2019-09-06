KDLT Cares: Planning for the Sioux Falls Marathon / Half Marathon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – KDLT is sponsoring one of the biggest weekends for local runners, the Sioux Falls Marathon.

The Sioux Falls Sports Authority handles preparations for the race. Race Director Thomas Lee says it’s a year-long process but things really pick up in the six months leading up to the race.

Along with ordering shirts, medals, and handling registrations, lee and his team gameplan with the city to make sure race day goes as smoothly as possible.

“They’re all manageable hoops but all these little pieces during that six months are really spread out and then of course as we get closer to race weekend they’re starting to come together,” said Lee.

Online registration is closed but you can register in person at the Race Expo tomorrow at the Pentagon from 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday’s race begins at 6:30 a.m. at the Premier Center. 2,300 runners are registered this year.