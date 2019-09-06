KDLT Cares: Popularity of Running Growing in Sioux Falls Area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The number of people signing up for the Sioux Falls Marathon could grow the next few years.

Local runners say they have seen an uptick in those pounding the pavement in recent years. A big reason is a growing number of “run clubs” in the region, like the Sioux Falls Area Running Club, Sioux Falls Women Run, and the 605 Running Company’s Group Runs.

“Each of those clubs kind of services a different facet of our running community and all of them work in step with each other to make a vibrant and thriving running community,” said 605 Running C0. Co-owner Greg Koch.

The Sioux Falls Marathon kicks off at 6:30 a.m. Sunday.