KDLT FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Hartford

Previewing Pierre At West Central

HARTFORD, S.D. — The third stop on our KDLT Sports #FootballFriday Tailgate Tour is in Hartford as we preview tonight’s game between two-time defending 11AA State Champion Pierre and West Central! Hear from both coaches, get the KDLT Sports Pooch’s Pick, take a look ahead at college action this week including a preview of USD at Oklahoma, and hear from our special guest, West Central legend Jim Uttecht!