Mitchell Authorities Investigating After Body Found

MITCHELL, S.D. – A death investigation is underway in Mitchell after authorities found a body on railroad tracks.

Authorities received a report of a man laying on railroad tracks at 9 a.m Friday. Responding officers found the body a 57-year-old Mitchell man.

Authorities say an autopsy is pending. His name will not be released pending family notification.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation but don’t suspect foul play.