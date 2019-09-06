One Killed, One Injured in Rural Baltic Crash

BALTIC, S.D. – One person was killed and another injured in a crash in rural Baltic Thursday evening.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office says the accident happened at the intersection of 250th Street and 470th Avenue.

After arriving on scene, deputies found the driver of one of the vehicles deceased.

The driver of the second vehicle had to be extracted and was flown to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation.