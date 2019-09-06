Organizers, Runners Ready For Sioux Falls Marathon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – We’re only days away from a huge weekend for local runners: the Sioux Falls Marathon!

Sports Authority handles preparations for the race. Race Director Thomas Lee says it’s a year long process, but things really pick up in the six months leading up to the race.

Along with ordering shirts, medals, and handling registrations, Lee and his team game-plan with city officials to make sure race day goes as smoothly as possible.

“They’re all manageable hoops but all these little pieces during that six months are really spread out, and then of course, as we get closer to race weekend they’re starting to come together,” said Lee.

A big difference this year: the race expo will be on Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon from 2-10 p.m.

Online registration for the races are closed, but you can register in person at the expo.

The Premier Center will still be the start and finish to the race. The race starts at 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Over 2,300 runners are registered, but that number could increase, given the recent popularity of running in the Sioux Empire.

Local runners say they’ve seen an uptick in those pounding the pavement. They credit the growing number of run clubs in the region, like the Sioux Falls Area Running Club, Sioux Falls Women Run, and the 605 Running Company’s Group Runs.

“Each of those clubs kind of services a different facet of our running community, and all of them work in-step with each other to make a vibrant and thriving running community,” said 605 Running Company Co-Owner Greg Koch.