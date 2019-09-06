Police Reminding Residents of Safe Exchange Zone After Recent Theft

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police are again reminding residents to utilize a space they have created so people can safely sell and buy items online.

The reminder comes after a cell phone was stolen from someone trying to sell it through the app Letgo. Police say the suspect ran off with the phone after meeting up.

Police say their safe exchange space was created to prevent these kinds of thefts.

“People can come down, we have cameras that are monitoring the areas. There’s an area in our parking lot, they can come inside the vestibule or our lobby any time of day or night,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

Police believe the added security and cameras would deter any potential thieves.