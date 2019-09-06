Scoreboard Friday, September 6th
H.S. Football
South Dakota
Alcester-Hudson 44, Centerville 0
Arlington/Lake Preston 20, Elkton-Lake Benton 6
Baltic 52, Deubrook 0
Belle Fourche 28, Douglas 12
Bon Homme 37, Wolsey-Wessington 36
Bridgewater-Emery 41, Sioux Valley 8
Britton-Hecla 52, Clark/Willow Lake 6
Canistota 58, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 6
Chamberlain 55, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 12
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 60, Crazy Horse 0
Colman-Egan 50, Castlewood 0
Custer 44, Spearfish 13
Dakota Valley 46, Yankton 34
Dell Rapids 42, Flandreau 0
Dell Rapids St. Mary 28, DeSmet 0
Deuel 41, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 6
Gregory 64, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 14
Hamlin 41, Great Plains Lutheran 0
Harding County 52, Faith 8
Harrisburg 28, Sioux Falls Washington 15
Herreid/Selby Area 42, Waverly-South Shore 26
Hot Springs 54, Todd County 8
Huron 33, Milbank 20
Kimball/White Lake 46, Parkston 20
Langford 59, North Border 14
Madison 34, Canton 21
McCook Central/Montrose 52, Stanley County 14
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 16, Wagner 0
Parker 42, Hanson 20
Pierre 46, West Central 6
Platte-Geddes 35, Colome 8
Rapid City Stevens 40, Watertown 12
Redfield 36, Aberdeen Roncalli 7
Scotland 22, Avon 6
Sioux Falls Christian 26, Mitchell 23
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 35, Sioux Falls Lincoln 17
Sully Buttes 58, Potter County 8
Tea Area 36, Vermillion 6
Tri-Valley 73, Pine Ridge 18
Viborg-Hurley 56, Menno/Marion 6
Warner 41, Faulkton 8
Webster 12, Groton Area 7
Winner 54, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0
Minnesota
Murray County Central 21, Adrian 6
Dawson-Boyd 18, R-T-R 12
Marshall 49, Tri-City United 6
Minneota 39, Lakeview 10
Renville Ct. West 48, Heron Lake Okabena/Fulda 8
Tracy Milroy Balaton 24, New Ulm Cathedral 22
Hills Beaver Creek 58, GHEC/Truman 20
Maple River 27, Luverne 21 *Overtime
Canby 34, Yellow Medicine East 6
Edgerton/Ellsworth 36, Madelia 34
Jackson County Central 76, Worthington 6
Iowa
West Sioux 47, Central Lyon/GLR 20
West Sioux 35, Sioux Center 0
Western Christian 34, Boyden Hull/RV 7
Spirit Lake 54, Forest City 6
American League
Twins 2, Cleveland 2 (10th inning)
Women’s Soccer
Augustana 2, Fort Hays State 0
Drake 1, SDSU 0
Northern Iowa 2, USD 1
Women’s Volleyball
Northwestern 3, William Woods 1
Northwestern 3, Waldorf 0 *#7 Red Raiders (10-0)
SMSU 3, Lake Superior 0
SMSU 3, N. Michigan 0
Augustana 3, Oklahoma Baptist 1
Augustana 3, Findlay 0