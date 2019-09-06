Scoreboard Friday, September 6th

H.S. Football

South Dakota

Alcester-Hudson 44, Centerville 0

Arlington/Lake Preston 20, Elkton-Lake Benton 6

Baltic 52, Deubrook 0

Belle Fourche 28, Douglas 12

Bon Homme 37, Wolsey-Wessington 36

Bridgewater-Emery 41, Sioux Valley 8

Britton-Hecla 52, Clark/Willow Lake 6

Canistota 58, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 6

Chamberlain 55, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 12

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 60, Crazy Horse 0

Colman-Egan 50, Castlewood 0

Custer 44, Spearfish 13

Dakota Valley 46, Yankton 34

Dell Rapids 42, Flandreau 0

Dell Rapids St. Mary 28, DeSmet 0

Deuel 41, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 6

Gregory 64, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 14

Hamlin 41, Great Plains Lutheran 0

Harding County 52, Faith 8

Harrisburg 28, Sioux Falls Washington 15

Herreid/Selby Area 42, Waverly-South Shore 26

Hot Springs 54, Todd County 8

Huron 33, Milbank 20

Kimball/White Lake 46, Parkston 20

Langford 59, North Border 14

Madison 34, Canton 21

McCook Central/Montrose 52, Stanley County 14

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 16, Wagner 0

Parker 42, Hanson 20

Pierre 46, West Central 6

Platte-Geddes 35, Colome 8

Rapid City Stevens 40, Watertown 12

Redfield 36, Aberdeen Roncalli 7

Scotland 22, Avon 6

Sioux Falls Christian 26, Mitchell 23

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 35, Sioux Falls Lincoln 17

Sully Buttes 58, Potter County 8

Tea Area 36, Vermillion 6

Tri-Valley 73, Pine Ridge 18

Viborg-Hurley 56, Menno/Marion 6

Warner 41, Faulkton 8

Webster 12, Groton Area 7

Winner 54, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0

Minnesota

Murray County Central 21, Adrian 6

Dawson-Boyd 18, R-T-R 12

Marshall 49, Tri-City United 6

Minneota 39, Lakeview 10

Renville Ct. West 48, Heron Lake Okabena/Fulda 8

Tracy Milroy Balaton 24, New Ulm Cathedral 22

Hills Beaver Creek 58, GHEC/Truman 20

Maple River 27, Luverne 21 *Overtime

Canby 34, Yellow Medicine East 6

Edgerton/Ellsworth 36, Madelia 34

Jackson County Central 76, Worthington 6

Iowa

West Sioux 47, Central Lyon/GLR 20

West Sioux 35, Sioux Center 0

Western Christian 34, Boyden Hull/RV 7

Spirit Lake 54, Forest City 6

American League

Twins 2, Cleveland 2 (10th inning)

Women’s Soccer

Augustana 2, Fort Hays State 0

Drake 1, SDSU 0

Northern Iowa 2, USD 1

Women’s Volleyball

Northwestern 3, William Woods 1

Northwestern 3, Waldorf 0 *#7 Red Raiders (10-0)

SMSU 3, Lake Superior 0

SMSU 3, N. Michigan 0

Augustana 3, Oklahoma Baptist 1

Augustana 3, Findlay 0

