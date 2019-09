DAKOTA BOWL: Brandon Valley Pulls Away From O’Gorman

Lynx Win 40-16

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — After trailing 7-0 at the end of the first quarter, the Brandon Valley Lynx outscored the O’Gorman Knights 40-9 the rest of the way to spoil O’Gorman’s 41st Dakota Bowl 40-16 on Saturday night in Sioux Falls. Click on the video viewer for highlights!