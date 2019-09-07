Dakota Wesleyan Blanks Presentation

Tigers Post First Shutout Since 2013 With 44-0 Win

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



MITCHELL, S.D. – The Dakota Wesleyan University football team pitched a shutout Saturday against Presentation College on their way to a 44-0 victory in the final non-conference matchup of the season at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell, S.D.

The Tigers (1-1) jumped out to a 3-0 lead off the leg of Tate Gale (Irene, S.D) and never looked back. DWU capitalized off great field position and bumped the lead to 10-0 off a six-yard scamper from Luke Loudenburg (Canova, S.D.). Spencer Neugebauer (Mitchell, S.D.) broke free for a 74-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 17-0.

The Tiger defense held Presentation the following possession to a three-and-out, forcing the Saints to punt the ball. DWU capitalized and went on an eight-play, 66-yard drive in 3:27 minutes to convert a field goal from 17 yards out to close out the second quarter. The Tigers led 20-0 as the teams headed to the locker rooms.

The second half began with a five-play, 65-yard drive that ended in a touchdown pass from Kiel Nelson (Mitchell, S.D.) to Loudenburg. The Tiger defense held the Saints to yet another three-and-out. The following possession, Loudenburg scored from 61 yards out to push the lead to 34-0 in favor of the Tigers.

Two minutes later, Tate Gale found the back of the uprights extending the Tiger lead to 37-0. The Saints failed to score points the ensuing two possessions as the score remained 37-0. With 8:30 remaining in the game, Zach Lester (Fairbanks, Alaska) capped a four-play, 43-yard drive with a 30-yard touchdown run, pushing the Tigers to victory.

Nelson went 10-of-23 for 166 yards and a touchdown. Loudenburg led the way on the ground rushing for 173 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Neugebauer caught two passes for 68 yards while also rushing for 74 yards and a touchdown. Tate Gale converted three field goals on three attempts.

The Tiger defense held the saints to just 111 yards of total offense. Tyler Wagner (Webster, S.D.) led the defense with seven total tackles. Eathen Gaulke (Kimball, S.D.) pitched in a sack and four tackles as well. Hunter Cordell (Watertown, S.D.) contributed four tackles and an interception for the DWU defense.

DWU travels to Sioux City, Iowa next weekend for a GPAC showdown with Briar Cliff University. The GPAC contest is scheduled for a 1 p.m. kickoff.

-Recap Courtesy DWU Athletics