USS SD Battleship Memorial Turns 50

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – Today was a proud day for veterans in the Sioux Empire. The USS SD Battleship Memorial celebrated its 50th anniversary. Those stationed on the ship couldn’t wait to celebrate.

The battleship located on Kiwanis and 12th Street has an impressive history. It was in action during World War II, a time shaping American identity.

Veterans and patriots gathered at the Humanities Center at Augastana University.

5 sailors stationed on the ship were in attendance.

“South Dakotan’s do have pride and patriotism, there’s no doubt about that. And it’s surprising that South Dakota has always had such an affiliation with the navy, a question I was asked many times during my career,” says retired US Navy caption Diane Diekman.

There is a new USS South Dakota active in duty, keeping the name South Dakota present in the US Navy.