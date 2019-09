GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 2 (9-8-19)

The Best Sights, Sounds & Moments From The Week In Prep & College Football!

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — With the last of our college team’s kicking off we he had our first full week of college and prep football in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa and Southwest Minnesota, giving us plenty of great sights, sounds and moments from a wild week.

We take a look back and salute the best in the Week 2 edition of Gridiron Greatness!