Nelson Brothers Start On Same Day At QB For SDSU & DWU

Kiel Leads Tigers To 44-0 Win Over Presentation, Kanin Leads Jacks Over Long Island 38-3

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



BROOKINGS & MITCHELL, S.D. — Yesterday was quite a day for Mitchell natives and brothers Kanin and Kiel Nelson and their family.

Kiel opened the day starting for Dakota Wesleyan, passing for 166 yards and a score in the Tigers 44-0 win over Presentation. Later in the day came word that older brother Kanin would make his first career start for SDSU after J’Bore Gibbs was ruled out with a hand injury. Kanin passed for 108 yards and a score and ran for another.

Next Saturday Kiel & DWU head to Briar Cliff while Kanin and SDSU host Drake.