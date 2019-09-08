Organization Gets People Back “Up And Running Again”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – Finishing a half marathon is an accomplishment for anyone, but one organization is taking this feat a step further.

“Never had run more than a mile in my life, then finished a half marathon here today,” says runner Darin Gefke.

He’s had a difficult past.

“Struggles with alcohol,” he says.

That’s not the end of it. He’s had issues in his marriage. He’s also spend some time homeless. But, he found Up and Running Again. The organization’s aim is simple.

“Setting a long term goal to run a half marathon,” says executive director Greg Clarke.

It’s not just physical exercise. It causes a mental breakthrough.

“Taking that afterwards with them, and thinking there isn’t anything I can’t do with my life, where before they may have thought, I can’t do anything,” continues Greg.

Darin’s a testament to the organizations success.

“Halfway through that training we could just really see a change in his attitude. He would show up and you know, just be very positive, and at the end of each run, he would have a big smile on his face,” says running coach Wendy Lenning.

Darin even won an award for his efforts. He inspired everyone he’s worked with.

“He’s not only a, someone I felt honored to have the opportunity to coach, but now privilege to call my friend as well,” continues Wendy.

What’s next for Darin?

“Anything’s possible, I don’t know what’s next. All the doors are open,” Darin says.

But for now, Darin’s going to take his time and celebrate this accomplishment.

“It feels like, uhh, something I never thought I could accomplish, and I did,” says Darin.

Remembering it’s never too late to get back on track.

To learn more about up and running again, you can go to their website https://upandrunningagain.org/.