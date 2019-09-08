SDSU Test Depth In Decisive Win Over Long Island

Defense Dominates In 38-3 Win

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Though there was little doubt that South Dakota State was going to beat Long Island in last night’s home opener, it did give SDSU a good chance to rotate in different players and test their depth.

That was particularly evident on defense with State holding Long Island to just 123 yards and forcing a pair of turnovers in the 38-3 win.

Newcomers like true freshman Quinton Hicks have impressed through two games, and building depth on defense has become a point of emphasis after getting worn down in semifinal playoff losses the last two years.

SDSU hosts Drake next Saturday at 1 PM.