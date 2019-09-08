Sioux Falls Marathon Raises Money For Children’s Miracle Network

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D – It’s no secret that today was marathon day in the Sioux Empire. Whether it was the full marathon, half marathon, 10k or 5k, runners broke a sweat.

Exercise is always great, but there was something special about race day. 25% of proceeds went to the Children’s Miracle Network. This is a non-profit that raises money for children’s hospitals, medical research, and community awareness of children’s health issues.

“Seeing the smile on everybody’s faces and also the fact that we’re giving back to the children’s miracle network, so while all of this is fun too, there’s a bigger larger picture, and it’s to give back to the kids,” says race director Thomas Lee.

Some of the kids benefiting from children’s miracle network were at the start of the 5k. They wanted to be sure to cheer on the runners.