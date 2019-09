Streveler Lights Up Saskatchewan

2-1 As Starter For Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, CANADA — Former Coyote Quarterback Chris Streveler had perhaps his best day in the CFL yesterday to lead Winnipeg to a 35-10 win over Saskatchewan. Through the air he went 15-21 for 186 yards and a pair of scores while also running for two more touchdowns on 11 carries and 70 yards.

The Blue Bombers are 9-3 overall and 2-1 under Streveler. He’ll face former Jackrabbit Jake Wieneke and Montreal next Saturday.