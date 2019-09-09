Baltic Superintendent: Police Deem School Shooting Threat Not Credible

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



BALTIC, S.D. – Officials in the Baltic School District say rumors of a school shooting threat are not true.

Authorities were looking into an alleged threat made by a student over the weekend. Law enforcement last night interviewed the student who made the alleged threat and found that it was not credible.

In an email to KDLT News, Superintendent Bob Sittig says investigators concluded that no threat was made because the student did not make any threatening statements.

Sittig says they had extra officers on school grounds Monday as a precaution.