Local Burger Kings Donate Over $9k to Special Olympics South Dakota

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Burger King franchises across the state made a sizable donation to the Special Olympics South Dakota on Monday.

26 different Burger King locations in South Dakota have been collecting $1 donations from customers throughout the summer. The campaign comes to an end with more than $9,000 donated to Special Olympics South Dakota.

Each restaurant had a goal of at least 300 donations and this year many of them exceeded that. In total, they raised $4,000 more than last year.

“Every year we set goals and we’ll want to make sure that goal is set high for next year and to get our community rallied behind it,” said Burger King District Manager Al Jones.

100% of this summer’s donations go directly to Special Olympics South Dakota.