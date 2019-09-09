Childhood Cancer Organizations Receive Part of $100k Grant From Northwestern Mutual

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – One-hundred thousand dollars worth of grants will be going to several different childhood cancer-related organizations in the area, including Camp Quality, Ronald McDonald House Charities – South Dakota, Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation and the Sanford Health Foundation.

The award money was granted to the Sioux Falls Northwestern Mutual financial services office as a recipient of the company’s 2019 Most Exceptional Childhood Cancer Impact Award.

The team presented a $67,000 check over the weekend to the Sanford Health Foundation. The Foundation says funds will be used to support Sanford Children’s Cure Kids Cancer program, including direct patient assistance, state-of-the-art equipment, Camp Bring It On! and the Child Life program.