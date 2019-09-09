City’s Project NICE/KEEP Underway in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two Sioux Falls neighborhoods are getting some help from the city when it comes to house cleaning.

The city is deploying Project NICE/KEEP this fall after flooding delayed the project this spring. The year’s neighborhoods are in the Leaders area which is from 10th Street to Cliff Avenue and Lewis Avenue to I-229. It also includes the Lower Hilltop area which is from Southeastern Avenue to Sycamore Avenue and 18th Street to 26th Street.

Crews will be picking up almost anything laid out on the curb, except for hazardous materials, electrical items, and garbage. Other items like mattresses, appliances, and branches will be recycled.

“If a crew went by your property and left some things behind, it’s probably because it’s an item that that crew wasn’t taking and a different crew will be along to collect it separately,” said Luann Ford with the Sioux Falls Health Department.

Project NICE/KEEP lasts all week but each crew is only going through each neighborhood once. For more information on Project NICE/KEEP, visit siouxfalls.org.