Garretson Rallies Past HBC in Volleyball

GARRETSON, SD… The Patriots of Hills Beaver Creek rolled to the first set win 25-21 at Garretson Monday night. But the Blue Dragons rallied to win the final 3 sets and the match 25-18, 25-23, 25-13. Kennedy Buckenberg led the way for the Blue Dragons with 13 kills. Whitney Elbers had 11 kills for the Patriots. Garretson improved to 5-3 with the victory.