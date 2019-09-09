North Talks Quality of Play at Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The 2nd Annual Sanford International is next week at Minnehaha C.C. and tournament host Andy North can’t speak highly enough of the quality of play you will see from these Champions Tour players. Defending champion Steve Stricker won’t be back because of a prior commitment (hunting trip) but the field is incredibly strong with the addition of names like Bernhard Langer and Davis Love III. While Love is new to the tour, North says it will come as a big surprise to the 50 year olds joining the tour what they are up against in terms of talent. And the same applies to those fans/golfers coming to to watch. “People don’t understand how good good is. Well I played in high school, I can do that-no you can’t, no you can’t! I mean you look at these plus 50 year olds and it takes 15-18 under par to win ever single week in 3 rounds. It’s amazing and the guys who turn 50 don’t have any idea what they’re in for when they get out here. They’re shocked at how good the quality is…”