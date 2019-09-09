Sioux Falls Victim Identified in Fatal I-90 Tractor-Van Crash; Charges Pending

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Highway Patrol has identified a Sioux Falls man that was killed in a tractor-van crash on I-90 on Friday.

Authorities say a tractor pulling a hose trailer was heading westbound on I-90 near Alexandria when it was rear-ended by a Dodge Caravan.

The driver of the Dodge, 52-year-old Johnnie Hines, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Authorities say the tractor was on the interstate illegally and that charges are pending against the driver, 31-year-old Jason Ingram.

Authorities say the crash is still under investigation.